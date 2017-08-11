Danes search for missing private submarine off Copenhagen

The Danish navy says it is searching for a 40-ton, nearly 18-meter (60-foot) -long, privately built submarine in the waters off Copenhagen with at least two people on board.

Navy spokesman Christer Haven says two helicopters and three ships are taking part in the search for the UC3 Nautilus submarine in the area from Copenhagen to the Baltic Sea island of Bornholm.

Haven says members of the public with boats and sonar equipment have also been urged to take part in the search.

He said the search started after authorities got a call early Friday that the submarine had not returned to Copenhagen as planned. Owner Peter Madsen, who built the vessel that was launched in 2008, is believed to be on board along with a reporter.