Dana Air, Nigeria airline involved in June crash that killed 163, resumes flights

Seven months after one of its planes crashed, killing at least 163 people, a Nigerian airline has resumed domestic flights in the West African nation.

Dana Air sold tickets Thursday for flights between Nigeria's capital, Abuja, and its largest city of Lagos. It was an Abuja-Lagos flight that crashed on June 3 in a densely populated neighborhood near Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, killing 153 people on board and at least 10 on the ground.

Officials have said the plane's pilots reported both engines on the MD-83 failed before the crash. However, Nigeria's government hasn't announced any explanation about what caused the crash.

Dana Air officials and government officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.