UK delivers COVID vaccinations to over 3.5M — higher than number of people testing positive

More than 3.5 million people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in the UK - surpassing the number who have tested positive for the virus, latest government figures show.

A total of 3,559,179 people have been given their first dose as of Friday, with 447,261 people having also received their second dose.

The vaccination data comes as a further 1,295 coronavirus-related deaths and 41,346 new cases were announced on Saturday.

UK EXTENDS TRAVEL BAN WITHOUT PROOF OF NEGATIVE COVID TEST TO FEB. 15

It brings the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test to 88,590, while more than 3.3 million cases have been recorded.

The latest daily death figure is the UK's third-highest of the pandemic, although the figures are based on the dates when deaths were reported and not when they occurred.

UK CORONAVIRUS VARIANT IDENTIFIED IN MASSACHUSETTS FOR FIRST TIME

The recent surge in cases and deaths has prompted officials to take restrictions further by ending the travel corridor system.

People travelling from some countries with low coronavirus case rates had been allowed to enter the UK without self-isolating, but all foreign travellers will have to quarantine for 10 days from Monday - or receive a negative test at least five days after landing.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING THIS ARTICLE ON SKY NEWS