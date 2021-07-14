Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
COVID-19 infects about 100 vaccinated crewmembers on HMS Queen Elizabeth: report

Cases were discovered during routine testing

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
About 100 vaccinated crewmembers aboard the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier have been diagnosed with COVID-19 but the outbreak is being managed, a report said Wednesday.

The BBC reported that there are more infections on warships in the carrier group, which consists of about 3,700 personnel. The flagship of the Royal Navy has entered the Indian Ocean and will eventually head to Japan. A spokeswoman told the BBC that the cases were discovered during routine testing and there "are no effects on the deployment."

The HMS Queen Elizabeth supercarrier heads into port on August 16, 2017 in Portsmouth, England.  The HMS Queen Elizabeth is the lead ship in the new Queen Elizabeth class of supercarriers. Weighing in at 65,000 tons she is the largest war ship deployed by the British Royal Navy. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The 65,000-ton carrier-- which is said to be able to hold 36 F-35s-- has been supporting live military operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and is seen as a clear projection of strength. Commodore Steve Moorhouse told the AP that the carrier offers the U.K. flexibility in how to conduct military operations abroad and "keeps those that wish to cause us harm ... on their toes."

He continued, "But there is a reality when you buy yourself a fifth-generation aircraft carrier and you take it around the world ... people are interested in it."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

