Coronavirus inspires Chinese dissident artist's new work in support of Hong Kong protests

The coronavirus has inspired a new work by Chinese dissident artist Badiucao in support of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters.

The piece is Badiucao’s personal take on one of the iconic images of the 20th century: the lone man standing in the path of a tank during protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, according to Reuters.

In his version, the tank carries a huge particle of the coronavirus. "A New Tank" was unveiled Friday at the Danish Parliament in Copenhagen.

Badiucao said that “A New Tank” is a protest against the Chinese government, which he believes is using the diversion of the global pandemic to crack down on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, Reuters reported Friday.

“Because of the pandemic situation and as countries are busy controlling it, the Hong Kong government will do more to crack down on the protests and the leaders and activists of the movement, and they will see it as an opportunity to do it quietly,” Badiucao told Reuters from Australia, where he lives.

