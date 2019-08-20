Connecticut man accused of killing Anguilla hotel worker says he'd 'do it again'

The Connecticut man about to stand trial in Anguilla for killing a resort worker maintained Monday that he was defending himself and his daughters from a "crazed and desperate" attacker and said he's looking forward to clearing his name.

UBS banker Scott Hapgood, 44, was charged with manslaughter in the April death of Kenny Mitchel, 27.

"I was on vacation relaxing with my family and attacked at knifepoint in a private hotel room" Hapgood told CBS News. "All that I did was defend my young daughters in front of an attacker that was crazed and desperate and I have to just hold onto that fact. I would do it again and thank God I was in the room when he came."

FAMILY OF AMERICAN ACCUSED OF KILLING ANGUILLA HOTEL WORKER SAYS VACATION BECAME 'CHILLING NIGHTMARE'

After the April 13 incident, a spokesperson for Hapgood said Mitchel "showed up unannounced in uniform at the hotel room around 4 p.m., claiming he was there to fix a broken sink before carrying out his sudden, violent attack."

The spokesperson said at the time Mitchel was armed and demanded money.

"I would do it again and thank God I was in the room when he came." — Scott Hapgood

"It's certainly the most terrifying thing I've ever experienced," Hapgood said. "Not just the attack but the way I was treated on the island, the time I spent in jail, the threats since, the frustration with dealing with the local judicial process and the local government."

Hapgood's family claims he was stabbed several times and had bruises over his arms and chest. Family spokeswoman Kelcey Kitner also claimed Mitchel was alive the last time Hapgood saw him.

"As Hapgood left to receive emergency care at the hospital, the attacker was alive and being taken away by medical staff for treatment,' Kintner said. She also rebutted claims about when Mitchel died.

FAMILY OF UBS BANKER SCOTT HAPGOOD DENIES CLAIMS HE KILLED HOTEL WORKER KENNY MITCHELL

Mitchel's autopsy showed he was beaten and choked to death. A toxicology report released revealed Mitchel had cocaine, marijuana and other drugs in his system. His blood-alcohol level was two times the legal limit in the U.S.

Mitchel's mother, Rina, said her son had no history of violent behavior and that he was a considerate man and loving father.

Hapgood was arrested four days after the attack and initially denied bail. He was later released on a $74,000 bond after his lawyer appealed to the High Court. The move sparked outrage on the island.

CLICK HERE FOF THE FOX NEWS APP

There has been doubt among locals that Hapgood would return to the tiny British territory for his court appearance on Thursday, CBS reported.

He is currently in the United States but is scheduled to go back to Anguilla on Wednesday.