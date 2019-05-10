Family of UBS banker Scott Hapgood denies claims he killed hotel worker Kenny Mitchell

The family of a Connecticut man accused of killing a hotel worker in Anguilla is rebutting claims about how and when the victim died, and maintain the Caribbean worker was alive the last time they saw him.

UBS banker Scott Hapgood, 44, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of hotel worker Kenny Mitchel, 27, who he claims appeared at his hotel room door on April 13 while he was inside with his young daughters.

Hapgood's family told DailyMail.com that Mitchell pretended he was there to fix a broken sink but once inside the hotel room, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The family claims Hapgood was "attacked without warning" and acted in self-defense to "protect the lives of his young daughters and himself."

A representative for the family told DailyMail.com that Mitchel was alive the last time the family saw him - directly countering a claim made by an unnamed source in the New York Post who said Hapgood looked "beyond angry" and slightly deranged" as he overpowered Mitchel and sat on his chest to prevent him from breathing.

The source said Hapgood refused to let go of Mitchell until help arrived.

Hapgood was taken to the hospital and then to the police station, where he was told Mitchel had died.

"As Hapgood left to receive emergency care at the hospital, the attacker was alive and being taken away by medical staff for treatment,' Hapgood family spokeswoman Kelcey Kintner said.

She denied allegations that Hapgood was barely bleeding or injured when he arrived at the room.

Last week, the family also released a photo showing lacerations on Hapgood’s face and chest they say occurred when Mitchel bit him during the altercation.

“We were excited for our first family vacation abroad in the beautiful and tranquil Caribbean island of Anguilla,” the statement said. “But with a single knock at the door, our dream vacation turned into a chilling nightmare — a literal fight to survive.”

The Hapgoods said they have “cooperated fully with local authorities in Anguilla” and also attempted to clarify some of the rumors that have circulated about the incident.

The killing has prompted several comments on the Royal Anguilla Police Facebook page with some supporting Hapgood and others Mitchel.

Mitchel’s death certificate said he died from “prone restraint, positional asphyxia and blunt-force trauma to the head, neck and torso.”

