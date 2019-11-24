Congo plane crashes into homes in African town leaving at least 17 dead

A plane carrying at least 17 passengers crashed into homes shortly after takeoff Sunday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing everyone aboard and likely more people on the ground, authorities said.

The small aircraft, reportedly a Dornier-228 twin-turboprop, plunged into two neighboring houses near the city of Goma’s airport in the central African country, North Kivu provincial Minister of Health Moise Kanyere said.

SOUTH AFRICA PILOT DIES AFTER PLANE CRASHES INTO HOME; POLICE INVESTIGATING AS 'CULPABLE HOMICIDE'

Nzanzu Kasivita Carly, the regional governor, said in a statement that preliminary information indicated the plane carried 17 passengers when it failed to take off. It was unclear how many crew members were aboard.

While the exact number of dead has not been confirmed, it is believed that victims included residents on the ground, including a family of four, local officials told the BBC.

Images from the scene showed black smoke rising from the charred wreckage of the aircraft as residents gathered around the destroyed homes.

Rescuers were seen digging through the debris and removing bodies as they searched for survivors. Residents of the neighborhood packed the narrow streets and looked on.

AUSTRALIAN TOURIST, 35, TIED UP AND BEATEN BY INDIAN MOB HAD ALLEGEDLY 'MISBEHAVED' AROUND VILLAGE WOMEN

Kanyere said investigators are "looking for and collecting all of the necessary information" to identify the victims.

The aircraft was owned by private carrier Busy Bee and was headed to Beni, about 220 miles north of Goma in the same province.

While the cause of the crash has not been confirmed, the plane may have experienced engine failure about a minute after takeoff, the BBC reported, citing sources.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Air accidents are frequent in the Congo because of poor maintenance and relaxed air safety standards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.