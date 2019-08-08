3 Congolese medics arrested in killing of WHO doctor treating Ebola patients

Three Congolese medics were arrested Wednesday in the murder of a Cameroonian doctor who was treating Ebola patients in the Democratic Republic of Congo, prosecutors revealed.

World Health Organization (WHO) doctor Richard Mouzoko was fatally shot in April by militiamen while treating patients in a hospital in the city of Butembo, one of the epicenters of the Ebola outbreak. The medics arrested have not been publically identified and the motive for his killing is unknown, the BBC reported.

Senior military prosecutor Lt. Col. Jean-Baptiste Kumbu told local media that fighters who attacked treatment centers disclosed four medics who were involved in planning the attack. The three Congolese medics arrested will be prosecuted for “terrorism” and “criminal conspiracy," he said, while the fourth doctor is still loose, the BBC reported.

The WHO described Mouzoko as “passionate” and “always ready to go where people would need his help most," and said he was a committed professional who helped train hundreds in the medical field. He was also one of few medics deployed to the Congo to help victims against the spread of the virus.

“He would regularly spend 15 to 20 days a month working among isolated communities in his home country, Cameroon, far from his wife and 4 children,” the WHO added.

Medical officials in the region have faced violence from militiamen and enraged locals because of disinformation that about the Ebola crisis, with some claiming it is a conspiracy fabricated by domestic and foreign governments to attain financial profits and destabilize the region, the BBC reported.

Roughly 200 health facilities have since been attacked in the Congo this year, and 54 people remain detained in connection to such attacks on medical centers.

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo began last year and spread to the region’s largest city of Goma last month, killing 1,800 according to health authorities. It remains the second deadliest epidemic, topped by the crisis in 2014-16 when that outbreak killed 11,310 people in Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

Fox News' Morgan Cheung contributed to this report.