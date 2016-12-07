Colombian mayor wants week-old plaque unveiled by Prince Charles removed

A Colombian mayor is seeking to remove a plaque commemorating an 18th-century battle less than a week after it was unveiled by Great Britain's Prince Charles.

Cartegena Mayor Dionisio Velez said Tuesday that he's asking a city commission to remove the plaque, which has been widely criticized for honoring British victims of an assault on the city in 1741. Police say they've already arrested one man for trying to destroy it.

The plaque was unveiled on Friday by the Prince of Wales, and it recalls the "valor and suffering of all those who died in combat whilst seeking to take the city" from the Spanish crown. The memorial is affixed to the emblematic San Felipe de Barajas castle, close to a statue of a Colombian leader who repelled the attack.

Charles left Colombia on Sunday for Mexico.

