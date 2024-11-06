Expand / Collapse search
Climate activists spray US embassy in London with orange paint after Trump reelection victory

Just Stop Oil members, ages 25 and 72, arrested in London after stunt

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Climate activists in the United Kingdom wasted no time responding to President-elect Trump’s re-election win on Wednesday, spraying orange paint on a section of the U.S. embassy in London in protest.

Two members of the environmental group Just Stop Oil covered the embassy's compound wall with orange paint, according to a video the group posted on social media. Video showed the orange spray paint covering nearby plants and dripping into the River Thames below the wall.

"Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere," the group said in a press release.

Trump defeated Vice President Harris in a historic comeback victory, achieving a second term in the White House. Trump was projected to have breached the 270 electoral vote threshold after stunning wins in the battleground states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

JUST STOP OIL PROTESTERS INTERRUPT ‘LES MIS’ PERFORMANCE IN LONDON, CALLED ‘STUPID PEOPLE’ BY ANGRY CROWD

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected the 47th president," Trump said during early morning remarks at a victory celebration in West Palm Beach, Florida. "And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day. I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve."

British police arrested the two men, aged 25 and 72, on suspicion of criminal damage after the embassy wall was covered in orange paint, authorities said.

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS SPRAY STONEHENGE WITH ORANGE POWDER DEMANDING END TO FOSSIL FUELS IN UK

"This activity is vandalism purporting as protest and we will continue to have a zero tolerance attitude to actions such as this," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has demanded governments work together to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030.

The activist group has engaged in infamous protests throughout the U.K., including spraying Stonehenge with orange powder, disrupting a "Les Mis’ performance and pouring tomato soup on a Vincent van Gogh painting.