Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World Protests
Published

Climate activists protest at German airports, disrupting air traffic in Munich

German Last Generation protesters glued themselves to the tarmac at Munich airport

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Climate activists glue themselves to Berlin airport runway, disrupting air travel Video

Climate activists glue themselves to Berlin airport runway, disrupting air travel

Climate activists disrupted air travel by gluing themselves to a Berlin runway, in livestream video taken by Letzte Generation.

Following similar actions last month, climate activists in Germany briefly disrupted traffic at the Munich airport on Thursday to protest the impact of air travel as "the ultimate climate killer." 

Members of the group Letzte Generation, or Last Generation, said some of its members had glued themselves to the tarmac there, and that others had entered the grounds of the Berlin airport. 

While a spokesperson for the Munich airport confirmed to The Associated Press that the northern runway had briefly been closed and the rerouting of planes had caused short delays, a spokesperson for the Berlin airport said that a police operation was ongoing but that air traffic had not been affected.

Photos showed police officers attempting to remove some of the activists from the roads and pictures posted to the activists' Twitter account later showed members holding signs blocking city streets. 

SEMAFOR CLIMATE EDITOR EXITS AFTER COMPLAINING TO BOSSES ABOUT SITE'S 'OVER-DEPENDENCE ON CHEVRON SPONSORSHIP'

A Federal Police officer tries to remove a 'Last Generation' activist from a street at the BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. 

A Federal Police officer tries to remove a 'Last Generation' activist from a street at the BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.  ((Paul Zinken/dpa via AP))

Last Generation said in a statement that local law enforcement had been informed of the protest shortly before entering the premises.

"We are always ready for constructive talks, as we did yesterday with the Bavarian Minister of the Interior. But what we need in the face of the looming climate hell are actions and not just empty words," spokesperson Aimée van Baalen said.

The last of four climate activists sits with his hand glued to the feeder road of a runway at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. 

The last of four climate activists sits with his hand glued to the feeder road of a runway at Franz-Josef-Strauss Airport in Munich, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.  ((Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa via AP))

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS IN BERLIN GLUE THEMSELVES TO AIRPORT RUNWAY, DISRUPTING AIR TRAVEL

The group also said that four members were in prison in Bavaria and had been "taken into preventive detention without trial."

A Federal Police officer tries to remove a 'Last Generation' activist from a street at the BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. 

A Federal Police officer tries to remove a 'Last Generation' activist from a street at the BER Airport in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.  ((Paul Zinken/dpa via AP))

In November, Last Generation staged a similar protest at the Berlin Brandenberg Airport and approximately 13 flights were forced to change their route or divert course.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Earlier in the year, climate protesters targeted famous works of art, poured onto freeways to stop traffic and poured out milk onto the floors of stores to fight for environmental justice.

Fox News' Timothy Nerozzi and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 