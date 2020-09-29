Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

China
Published

Chinese teacher who poisoned 25 kindergarteners out of 'revenge' sentenced to death

'The consequences of her crimes were extremely serious, and she deserves to be severely punished,' court rules

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
China building new detention facilities for Muslim minority group: ReportVideo

China building new detention facilities for Muslim minority group: Report

New evidence suggests that China is building new detention facilities for Uighurs, a small Muslim minority group; Jennifer Griffin reports.

A Chinese teacher has been sentenced to death after a court found that she poisoned more than two dozen kindergarteners, killing one, to wage revenge on a coworker after disagreements “over student management issues."

Wang Yun was accused in March 2019 of poisoning 25 young children in Jiaozuo city by tainting their breakfast with sodium nitrite, which can be deadly if consumed in large quantities, the BBC reported Tuesday.

CHINA PUSHES EMERGENCY USE OF COVID VACCINE DESPITE CONCERNS

All but two of the kids became sick, fainting, and vomiting after eating their breakfast, and one child ultimately died, the report states. Wang was arrested following a police investigation of the incident.

Trump urges U.N. to hold China accountable

Trump urges U.N. to hold China accountable

Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute, on Trump calling out China and the WHO during U.N. speech.

Wang reportedly has a history of trying to poison people’s food. According to the BBC, she once tried to poison her husband with nitrite, but he suffered only minor injuries.

CHINA IS BUILDING MORE SECRET DETENTION CENTERS IN XINJIANG, THINK TANK SAYS

The Jiaozuo local court announced its sentence on Monday, calling Wang "despicable and vicious,” according to a statement provided to the BBC.

“The consequences of her crimes were extremely serious, and she deserves to be severely punished,” the statement added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wang is reportedly expected to be executed by firing squad or lethal injection.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.

Trending in World