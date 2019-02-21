Chinese student uses handwriting robot to complete homework faster

Is she a cheater or a genius?

A Chinese student sparked debate earlier this week after her mother discovered the teenage girl bought a robot and trained it to imitate her handwriting so she can finish her homework.

The teen spent 800 yuan, about $120, on the robot that mimicked her handwriting, Qianjiang Evening News reported. She then used the robot to copy Chinese phrases dozens of times for an assignment that required students to repeatedly write Chinese characters to help them learn how to read and write.

She finished her Chinese writing assignment in two days. Her mother, sensing something was off, discovered the robot in her daughter’s room and reportedly smashed the machine.

The mother then took to the popular social media platform Weibo to complain about her daughter’s tactics. She was quoted writing in her post: “It can help you with homework, but can it help you on tests?”

Several users, however, applauded the teen’s creative idea to quickly finish her assignments that was given during the Lunar New Year break.

“Give her a break. How meaningful is copying anyway?” one commenter asked, the New York Times reported.

Another person said: “The difference between humans and other animals is that they know how to make and use tools. This young lady already knows how to do this.”