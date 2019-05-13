Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia
Published

China 'has no interest' in joining US-Russia nuclear deal

Associated Press
  • ffc12838-
    Image 1 of 2

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi for the talks in Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

  • 185bde0c-
    Image 2 of 2

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi enter a hall for the talks in Sochi, Russia, Monday, May 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, Pool)

MOSCOW – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says his country isn't interested in negotiating a nuclear arms control treaty with the United States and Russia.

Wang was in Russia's Sochi for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, a day before U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to do the same. U.S. President Donald Trump is withdrawing from a landmark nuclear treaty with Russia and has said he wants a new agreement that includes China as well.

But Wang told reporters after their meeting that China "has no interest" in being part of such a treaty. He said China keeps its arsenal of nuclear weapons at "the minimal level to ensure the defense policies."