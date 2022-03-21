China Eastern plane carrying 132 people crashes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people crashed in southern China Monday, according to officials.

The number of fatalities and injuries is unclear.

China Eastern’s flight No. 5735 had been traveling at around 30,000 feet when the plane entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 523 mph, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute and a half of whatever went wrong.

The plane was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China. The crash occurred near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county. The flight was traveling from Kunming in the western province of Yunnan to the industrial center of Guangzhou along the east coast, according to a statement from the CAAC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he was "shocked" by the crash and has ordered an investigation.

Videos on social media show the fiery crash site. Satellite data from NASA also showed a massive fire where the flight went down.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. said it was aware of the initial reports of the crash and was "working to gather more information."

Boeing delivered that aircraft to China Eastern in June 2015. It had been flying for more than six years.

China’s last deadly crash of a civilian jetliner was in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.