China cuts import duties on some consumer goods

China is cutting import duties on washing machines, cosmetics and some other consumer products amid U.S. pressure to narrow its multibillion-dollar trade surplus.

The Cabinet's announcement Wednesday was the third tariff cut in six months on selected imports in what Beijing says is an effort to improve consumer choice and spur economic growth.

The government said import duties on washing machines and refrigerators will be cut from 20.5 percent to 8 percent, effective July 1. Duties also will be cut on cosmetics, some drugs, shoes and some other goods.

Beijing is in the midst of talks with Washington on possible measures to narrow its trade surpluss by increasing imports.