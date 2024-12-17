Chief of Russia's nuclear defense forces killed by explosive device in Moscow

Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, and his assistant were killed during an explosion in Moscow on Tuesday.

Russia's Investigative Committee said the explosive device was placed in a scooter near a residential apartment block on Ryazansky Avenue and triggered remotely, according to The Associated Press.

Russian state news agency Tass reported that the bomb had the power of roughly 300 grams of TNT.

"Investigators, forensic experts and operational services are working at the scene," RIC spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a statement. "Investigative and search activities are being carried out to establish all the circumstances around this crime."

Petrenko also said Russia is treating the explosion as a terrorist attack.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.