Caught by microphones, Czech PM uses vulgarity to show aversion to attending Mandela's funeral

Many world leaders have said they wouldn't miss Nelson Mandela's funeral for anything, but Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok isn't among them.

Rusnok's conversation with Defense Minister Vlastimil Picek in parliament on Friday was recorded by Czech public television.

When Picek reminded him President Milos Zeman might be unable to fly due to a knee injury, Rusnok reacted with a vulgar term.

Addressing his companion by the Czech equivalent of "dude," Rusnok said: "I'm dreading that I will have to go."

He complained that he had other plans and the trip would be too long.

The recording became widely popular in local media and online Saturday. Rusnok's spokeswoman, Jana Jaburkova, had no immediate comment.

The Foreign Ministry says it hasn't been decided who would go to the funeral.