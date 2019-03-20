Writer claims she's 'under investigation' after she 'misgendered' trans-rights activist's child

A Roman Catholic columnist in Britain claims she is being investigated by an overzealous local police department for not using the appropriate pronouns in describing the daughter of a transgender rights activist on Twitter.

Caroline Farrow, a mother of five, said authorities want to have a “taped interview under caution” with her amid reports of transphobic behavior on social media that have prompted a probe under the country's Malicious Communications Act, which bars offensive, threatening and abusive content online.

“Had a message from Guildford police tonight about my tweets following an appearance on @GMB with Susie Green and Piers Morgan. Susie Green has reported me for misgendering her daughter,” Farrow wrote in a tweet Monday.

She referred to her appearance on “Good Morning Britain” last year, where she debated Susie Green, chief of an organization that supports transgender children and their families, and offered a skeptical view concerning gender transition.

The investigation was reportedly prompted after she identified Green’s transgender daughter as a boy.

“I have pointed out to the police that I am a Catholic journalist/commentator and it is my religious belief that a person cannot change sex. That we are in the middle of a national conversation about what it means to be male and what it means to be female,” Farrow said.

“Nonetheless, following my appearance on National Television the CPS have decided I need to be interviewed under caution for misgendering Susie Green’s child.”

A spokesman for the local police department in Surrey told the Daily Mail that authorities are working to “establish whether any criminal offenses have taken place."

“A 44-year-old woman has been asked to attend a voluntary interview in relation to the allegation as part of our ongoing investigation,” the police added.

The columnist says she doesn’t even remember misgendering the child, noting that the Twitter spat she had was months ago.

“All I have been told that following an appearance on 'Good Morning Britain' I made some tweets misgendering Susie Green’s child and that I need to attend a taped interview,” she said.

“I don’t even remember said tweets. This was in September! But I really not got give a flying toss. I have done nothing wrong, nothing illegal and will happily do jail time for my right to say that people cannot change sex.”