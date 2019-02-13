Twitter sued by feminist blogger blocked over 'men aren't women' tweet: lawsuit

Social media giant Twitter is being sued by a Canadian blogger who says she was permanently banned from the platform last year for her tweets about transgender people, a lawsuit said Monday.

Meghan Murphy, the founder of the blog Feminist Current, was locked out of her account last year when the company asked her to delete a tweet that said, “Men aren’t women,” CNET reported, citing the lawsuit. A second tweet said, “How are transwomen not men?” according to the suit.

She had violated the social media site’s rules against hateful conduct when she referenced a transgender woman as “him,” resulting in her ban, the Mercury News reported.

Murphy alleges that Twitter violated its agreement with users when it failed to notify them of the changes to the hateful conduct policy, CNET reported.

The San Francisco company has called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it "will vigorously defend itself against this suit," the Mercury News reported.