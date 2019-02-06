Canadian woman writes own obituary, says she has ‘smoking hot body she always wanted’ after being cremated

A Canadian woman had a humorous final say on her life after writing her own obituary.

Sybil Marie Hicks of Baysville, Ontario, wrote that she passed away on Feb. 2, 2019 and left behind her “loving husband, Ron Hicks,” who she “often affectionately referred to as a ‘Horse’s A—.’”

Hicks wrote that she also “left behind my children whom I tolerated over the years” including her oldest son Bob, who was her favorite. She wrote she would miss seeing her grandchildren “grow up to be the incredible people they are meant to be.”

Hicks included other details about her life, like her graduation from Hamilton General Hospital School Nursing in 1957 and that she was a member of the Lion’s Club in Baysville.

“I finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted… having been cremated,” she wrote.

Hicks called on others to celebrate her life.

“For those of you who are wondering who assisted me in writing this… it wasn’t my husband, it wasn’t my oldest, nor it was my youngest…Thank you all for sharing my life with me. I am off to swim to the buoy and back,” she concluded.

Hicks’s obituary appeared in the Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5.

She has since become a posthumous social media celebrity.

“Sybil Marie Hicks passed away this week at the age of 82, and man did she go out swinging,” a social media user tweeted.

“Sybil Hicks we didn’t deserve you,” a tweet read.

“Best obituary award goes to Sybil Marie Hicks,” a tweet read.