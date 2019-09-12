Canadian coroner caught stashing bodies in refrigerated truck

Canadian justice officials are investigating a local medical examiner in Alberta for stashing bodies in a refrigerated truck outside the coroner’s office, according to a report.

The probe comes after a crew from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation aired video of a man in a black suit — believed to be an employee at an unidentified funeral home in Edmonton — dragging a body from the back of the truck with help from a worker from the medical examiner’s office, the network reported.

The funeral employee is seen dragging the body bag onto a gurney — one of 17 corpses the CBC said were inside the chilled truck at the time.

“Dignity is expected to be shown at all times to the deceased, and (medical examiner’s office) guidelines appear to not have been followed,” said Alberta Justice spokesman Dan Levine.

“It is always a priority of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to ensure the deceased in their care are treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” he said.

“The claims of how one of the deceased in our care was handled are very concerning and we are currently investigating.”

