Canadian police spent $1.5 million to track down fugitives wanted in series of killings

Police in Canada say they spent around $1.5 million to track down a pair of fugitives suspected of killing three people in British Columbia last summer.

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky ultimately were found dead following a 16-day manhunt launched by authorities investigating the deaths of Leonard Dyck, American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler. The two were named suspects on July 23 and their bodies were found in Manitoba on Aug. 7.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in British Columbia revealed this week they spent $750,000 on the search, while their counterparts in Manitoba said they spent less than $800,000, according to the CBC.

"I'll be honest with you, I was expecting about a million bucks, and that's kind of what I had in my mind," Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commander Jane MacLatchy told the station.

A medical examiner ruled both suspects died of apparent suicides by gunfire. The RCMP later said McLeod and Schmegelsky left behind videos admitting to the killings before they shot themselves to death in a suicide pact.

In one of the videos, Schmegelsky reportedly said the pair were going to Hudson Bay, where they planned to hijack a boat and go to Europe or Africa.

Fox News' Robert Gearty contributed to this report.