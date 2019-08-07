The bodies of two Canadian men suspected of killing three people last month, including an American tourist and her Australian boyfriend, are believed to have been found in Manitoba, police announced Wednesday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Vancouver, B.C. man, Leonard Dyck, and were suspects in the murders of American Chynna Deese, 24 and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23.

"At this time, we are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters during a news conference in Winnipeg.

The bodies were found five days after police found several items on the banks of the Nelson River that were "directly linked" to the suspects. MacLatchy said the bodies were found less than one kilometer (0.62 miles) from the items.

The bodies were also found approximately 5 miles from where police located a burned-out vehicle they believe belonged to the suspects on July 22.

An autopsy is scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm the identity of the bodies and determine their cause of death, police said.

