Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Canada
Published
Last Update 18 mins ago

Bodies of Canadian fugitive murder suspects believed found, police announce

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Damaged rowboat offers new lead in manhunt for teen killing spree suspects in CanadaVideo

Damaged rowboat offers new lead in manhunt for teen killing spree suspects in Canada

Canadian police search river for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky accused of killing American woman, two others; Laura Ingle reports.

The bodies of two Canadian men suspected of killing three people last month, including an American tourist and her Australian boyfriend, are believed to have been found in Manitoba, police announced Wednesday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a Vancouver, B.C. man, Leonard Dyck, and were suspects in the murders of American Chynna Deese, 24 and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23.

"At this time, we are confident that these are the bodies of the two suspects wanted in connection with the homicides in British Columbia," Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told reporters during a news conference in Winnipeg.

CANADIAN POLICE FIND ITEMS LINKED TO FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECTS ON RIVER BANK

The bodies were found five days after police found several items on the banks of the Nelson River that were "directly linked" to the suspects. MacLatchy said the bodies were found less than one kilometer (0.62 miles) from the items.

Police in Canada respond to credible tip as manhunt continues for teen killing spree suspectsVideo

The bodies were also found approximately 5 miles from where police located a burned-out vehicle they believe belonged to the suspects on July 22.

DAMAGED BOAT FOUND ALONG RIVER AMID SEARCH IN CANADA FOR FUGITIVE MURDER SUSPECTS

An autopsy is scheduled in Winnipeg to confirm the identity of the bodies and determine their cause of death, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran, Chris Irvine, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.