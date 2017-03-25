Expand / Collapse search
Canada determined to diversify despite Keystone XL approval

President Donald Trump, flanked by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, left, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, is seen in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2107, where he announced the approval of a permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, clearing the way for the $8 billion project. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (The Associated Press)

TORONTO – Canada's natural resource minister says his government is happy the Keystone XL pipeline has finally been approved by the White House, but he notes that obstacles remain and Canada remains determined to diversify its oil exports beyond the United States.

Minister Jim Carr told The Associated Press on Saturday that President Donald Trump's approval of the pipeline is "good news." But he says there are other important projects like the recently approved TransMountain pipeline that will allow for exports to Asia. Ninety-eight percent of Canada's oil exports now go to the U.S.

TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline received a presidential permit Friday, but Carr expects protests and notes it still needs a permit from the state of Nebraska.

Carr will meet with U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry in Washington on Thursday.