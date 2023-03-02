Expand / Collapse search
Buenos Aires plunges into darkness after energy grid fire causes massive blackout

Argentina is currently enduring a major heat wave which has also increased energy demand

Associated Press
Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba, and Mendoza, were plunged into darkness, according to a statement from the energy secretariat.

Sweltering passengers were left stranded in Buenos Aires as trains experienced delays and cancellations after the massive blackout.

Vehicles are seen on a dark street after a grid fire caused massive blackouts in Argentina.

Vehicles are seen on a dark street after a grid fire caused massive blackouts in Argentina. (CANAL 13 / BUENOS AIRES SECURITY SECRETARY)

The country's economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.