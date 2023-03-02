Buenos Aires plunges into darkness after energy grid fire causes massive blackout

Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba, and Mendoza, were plunged into darkness, according to a statement from the energy secretariat.

Sweltering passengers were left stranded in Buenos Aires as trains experienced delays and cancellations after the massive blackout.

THUNBERG CHAINS HERSELF TO NORWAY ENERGY MINISTRY IN PROTEST OVER PLACEMENT OF WIND FARM

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The country's economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.