Body found in search for British scientist who went missing during run on Greek island

A body has been found Wednesday during the search for a British-Cypriot astrophysicist on a Greek island who went missing while out jogging, according to local media.

Natalie Christopher, 35, an astrophysicist who lives in Cyprus, was reported missing on Monday by her 38-year-old partner after she went on a morning run and did not return. The couple arrived on the Greek island of Ikaria on Saturday for a weekend away at a hotel before planning to return to Cyprus on Monday.

A specialized police unit with geolocating equipment arrived on the island Wednesday by military helicopter, joining the police, the fire department, coast guard, and volunteers in the search for the scientist.

By Wednesday afternoon, a body was discovered in the Kafiigi area of Ikaria, about 3 miles from where Christopher was staying, Greek news outlet Skai reported.

Christopher's husband told police he woke up Monday morning and his wife wasn't there, so he called her phone and she informed him she was out jogging, the Cyprus Mail reported. When Christopher didn't return to the hotel, her husband tried calling the mobile phone again but there was no response and he reported her missing around 12:40 p.m., according to the news outlet.

Authorities then launched a massive search for the 35-year-old that include a variety of first responders and a helicopter. Greek police have since reportedly sealed off the room where the couple was staying as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, police discovered a bloody tissue in the bathroom at the hotel room the couple was staying and then discovered three bloodstains on a pillow the 35-year-old had been using, Greek news outlet Skai reported. The woman's husband told police his wife had a bloody nose the night before, according to the news outlet.

Hotel owner Theodoris Theodorakis was quoted in local media as describing the droplets as "typical of a nosebleed," but police said the linen had also been sent to a laboratory for DNA testing, according to Sky News.

The discovered of the body on Wednesday prompted a large emergency response, Skia reported.

Local media reports earlier said the missing woman's phone was still on and picked up by a cell tower located on an island opposite Ikaria, but authorities believe it was due to interference. Greek media said authorities were considering switching off the tower in order to get a clearer idea of the location of the phone.

Reports of the missing phone still being on prompted Christopher's sister to ask people not to call her to preserve the battery.

“If you have her phone number please DO NOT call her. As this will drain the battery and the police are trying to use her phone to find her location,” Jena Christopher said on Facebook.

Christopher's Facebook account indicates she is active in hiking, running, and mountain racing. An Oxford graduate, she is a researcher at the European University Cyprus. The area of Ikaria where Christopher was reportedly running has paths along steep sea cliffs. Authorities have said they are keeping all lines of inquiry open.

Christopher’s case comes on the heels the death of American scientist Suzanne Eaton, whose body was found in an abandoned World War II bunker on the Greek island of Crete last month.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, had been on the island for a conference and disappeared while out for a run. A 27-year-old local man has been charged with rape and murder in Eaton's death.

