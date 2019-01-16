British SAS trooper stormed Kenya hotel during terror attack, helped rush survivors to safety

A British SAS trooper piled into the Kenya terror siege – killing militants and saving lives, it was confirmed today.

The “long-serving” member of the SAS – motto Who Dares Wins – was on a mission to train and mentor Kenyan Special Forces when four terrorists attacked a hotel complex.

After one detonated a suicide belt the remaining three went on a rampage, leaving 14 dead, including one American.

Amid the carnage – orchestrated by terror group al-Shabab – a lone SAS soldier got tooled up and went in after a request for help from Kenyan security forces, sources said.

Incredible images showed the operator in jeans, sneakers and body armor storming through doors and aiding injured, his face covered by a balaclava.

He was pictured operating at the hotel alone. But he was joined in the mission by US Navy Seals, sources said.

An insider told The Sun: "UK Special Forces always run towards the sound of gunfire. He was there training and mentoring Kenyan forces when the shout went up, so they went in.

"During the operation he fired off some rounds – it’s a safe bet he hit his target – the SAS don’t miss.

"He is a long-serving member of the Regiment, there is no doubt his actions saved lives."

