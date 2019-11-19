Brazen burglars steal $1M in jewelry from mansion while family was inside, British police say

Burglars swiped more than $1 million worth of jewelry from a mansion outside of London during a brazen heist carried out while the homeowner was inside with her children, police in Britain revealed Tuesday.

The incident happened at a property in Haringey on Nov. 14. The Metropolitan Police now have released images of some of the stolen items in a bid to get the public’s help in tracking down the suspects.

“The victim, a woman in her 30s, and her children were inside, when she realized an unknown number of suspects had broken into her home,” the Met Police said in a statement. “They made off from the property via a first floor window with various items including an array of jewelry, designer clothing and a substantial amount of cash.”

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley said the burglars scaled a wall on the property before “brazenly ransacking the premises” and taking items of “huge sentimental value to the victim.”

“Many of these are very distinctive and rare including the necklace, ring, and earrings,” he said. “I would ask anyone who has been offered this jewelry, including private collectors or jewelers; or seen these items for sale anywhere to report it to us immediately.”