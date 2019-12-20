British lawmakers approve Boris Johnson's Brexit plan; UK to leave EU by January 31

British lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new Brexit deal Friday, marking a moment of triumph days after winning a commanding parliamentary majority.

Members of Parliament voted 358 to 234 to send Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the next phase.

It was a moment of triumph for Johnson who ran last week’s general election on a promise to end more than three years of political gridlock and lead Britain out of the European Union on Jan. 31.

The U.K.'s departure will open a new phase of Brexit, as Britain and the EU race to strike new relationships for trade, security and a host of other areas by the end of 2020.

Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU in a 2016 referendum. But previous attempts by Johnson and his predecessor, Theresa May, to pass a Brexit deal through the U.K. Parliament foundered as lawmakers objected to sections of the agreement and demanded a bigger say in the process. Johnson’s election victory finally gives him the power to get his way.

The bill commits Britain to leaving the EU on Jan. 31 and to concluding trade talks with the bloc by the end of 2020. Trade experts and EU officials say striking a free trade deal within 11 months will be a struggle, but Johnson insists he won’t agree to any more delays, The Brexit bill has been amended to bar ministers from agreeing to extend the transition period with the EU.

