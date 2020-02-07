British ISIS bride's initial bid to regain UK citizenship rejected by court

British ISIS bride Shamima Begum’s bid to regain her British citizenship was rejected Friday at its initial stage, according to reports.

Begum, 20, was one of three east London schoolgirls who traveled to Syria to join the terror group as a jihadi bride in 2015.

Her citizenship was revoked a year ago after she was found living in a Syrian refugee camp.

BRITISH ISIS BRIDE SHAMIMA BEGUM TRIES TO USE HER BABY TO GET BACK INTO UK, CLAIMING HE'S SICK

Begum wants to go back to the U.K. for therapy after the deaths of her three young children in Syria, Sky News reported.

She claims she has been left stateless after her citizenship was revoked.

Last year, Begun insisted the terror group "brainwashed" her into believing everything that she was told.

“I have sat down and thought about how long I would have to stay here. And I have kind of accepted that I will have to stay here, I will have to make this like a second home,” she told the London Times.

“Since I left Baghouz (a previously ISIS-held territory in Syria) I really regretted everything I did, and I feel like I want to go back to the UK for a second chance to start my life over again. I was brainwashed,” she said.

BRITISH ISIS BRIDE ADMITS SHE WAS 'BRAINWASHED' INTO BELIEVING ISIS, HOPES FOR SECOND CHANCE

It’s only lawful in the U.K. to strip a person of their citizenship if the person is entitled to citizenship of another country, Sky News reported.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission, which hears national security cases and issued Friday's ruling, said she could instead turn to Bangladesh for citizenship.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her lawyer argued that Begum -- who is of British-Bangladeshi heritage – was “not considered a national of Bangladesh and was therefore rendered stateless by the deprivation decision," the news outlet reported.