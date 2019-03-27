British fugitive 'armed with crossbow' tries to flee Australia on a jet ski

A British man wanted on a police warrant for drug-related charges was arrested Wednesday off a remote island in Australia after trying to flee the country on a jet ski, police said.

The 57-year-old man – who police did not identify – was stopped on mudflats on Saibai Island, about 2.5 miles south of Papua New Guinea after traveling more than 90 miles.

Australian Federal Police said they were tipped off after getting a report of a man “possibly armed with a crossbow and carry additional fuel and supplies” launching a jet ski from Cape York in northern Queensland on Monday.

The man was tracked by federal and state officials across the Torres Strait and stopped him just a few miles short of Papua New Guinea.

Jo Crooks, of the Australian Border Force, called the arrest “a perfect example” of multiple agencies coordinating and working together to “enable a quick and effective multi-agency response to a situation.”

“Anyone who thinks they can either enter or leave Australia through the region without detection should think again,” he said in a statement.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson added: “This arrest sends a strong message to would-be fugitives - our reach across Australia is second to none and we will use all our contacts and relationships to find you and bring you before a court."

The fugitive was taken by police back as far as Thursday Island off the Queensland coast. He was held pending his extradition to Western Australia, where the warrant was issued.