Brazilian spiritual healer, spotlighted by Oprah, to stand trial on rape, sex abuse charges

A self-proclaimed Brazilian spiritual healer — who became internationally famous when Oprah Winfrey spotlighted his alleged psychic healing methods on her television network in 2013 — will face trial on allegations of rape and sexual abuse, a judge ruled Wednesday, according to reports.

Reuters reported that João Teixeira de Faria, who is known as João de Deus, or John of God, was charged with abusing four women while they were seeking spiritual guidance and treatment; a judge in Abadiânia, the small town in central Brazil where Faria’s spiritual center is located, accepted the charges Wednesday.

The healer has denied the accusations.

His lawyer, Alberto Zacharias Toron, said, “We’re calm and believe justice will be served.”

According to reports, the first accusation against the 77-year-old healer was made by Dutch choreographer Zahira Maus on live TV in December.

De Faria became an international celebrity from his base in rural Brazil.

In a since-deleted column on oprah.com, Winfrey wrote that she was overwhelmed by the experience of seeing him cut into the breast of a woman without anesthesia, and that she left feeling “an overwhelming sense of peace.”

Reuters reported that Winfrey released a statement separating herself from the healer.

“I empathize with the women now coming forward and hope justice is served,” she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.