Brazilian police bust ‘nervous’ driver with nearly 2,000 pounds of marijuana hidden behind tractor-trailer wall

A tractor-trailer hauling nearly 2,000 pounds of illicit marijuana hidden behind a false wall was intercepted in Brazil on Monday after police pulled over the nervous-looking driver, investigators said.

Brazil’s Federal Highway Police stopped the moving truck in Campo Grande, a city in the west-central state of Mato Grosso do Sul, the agency said in a news release.

BRAZILIAN JOURNALIST GUNNED DOWN OUTSIDE PARAGUAY BORDER HOME

Police inspecting the vehicle noticed the driver’s “nervousness” and decided to take a closer look inside the trailer using drug-sniffing dogs, the release said. The dogs exposed 1,202 marijuana bricks, which weighed 1997 pounds (906 kg), stacked behind a false wall.

The driver was taking the shipment to the northeast state of Sergipe, located on the Atlantic Coast, police said.

He told police drug traffickers were paying him $6,800 to transport the drug and an additional $455 to abandon the trailer in which the illicit shipment was concealed, according to Brazilian daily Correio Braziliense.

Police arrested the driver and confiscated cargo, sending both to the 16th Civil Police Station in Planaltina.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Earlier this month, the Federal Highway Police made the biggest marijuana bust in the agency's history, seizing 1.45 tons hidden in secret compartments inside two cattle trucks.