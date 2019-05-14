Brazil cancels another UN climate change event

After backing out of hosting the 2019 U.N. climate summit, Brazil is now canceling a United Nations climate change event that was to be held in August in the city of Salvador.

Salvador's sustainability secretary says the Environment Ministry told him it didn't want to host the regional climate workshop.

The Environment Ministry says the event was conceived by a previous government as a part of the U.N.'s COP25 conference, which Brazil pulled out of hosting late last year, citing budget reasons.

The decision announced Tuesday is the latest blow to climate change consensus by the government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro's environment minister has called climate change a "secondary issue."

Last week, eight ex-Brazilian environment ministers joined together to protest what they called Bolsonaro's "dismantling" of environmental protection.