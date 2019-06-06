Boy, 2, killed by leopard at Kruger Park in South Africa

A two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard Wednesday which attacked him at his family's staff quarters inside Kruger National Park in South Africa.

The terrified toddler was bitten repeatedly on the neck and body, and despite his distraught parents rushing him to hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The boy was stalked by the female leopard at the technical services area just inside the Malelane gate into Kruger.

A Kruger game ranger later tracked down the big cat and shot it dead.

Fundisile Mketeni, CEO of South African National Parks, said: “Our prayers are with the family and we wish them strength and they have all our support.

“It is an unfortunate risk that our staff experience when they live and work in environments like the KNP with animals but these events are very rare but always tragic when they occur.

"This is the risk that we live with on a daily basis as we help to conserve our many animal species for the benefit of all. May the young toddler's soul rest in eternal peace."

