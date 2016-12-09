Border Fence Website Raises $100K in a Week

BuildTheBorderFence.com went online last week and now we're getting a better idea of just how much money is coming in.

The group says it has to rely on private donations because the federal government isn't doing its job.

So far, they've raised more than $100,000.

It was all part of the joint border security advisory meeting. Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was there, along with representatives from Yuma and Pinal County.

State Senator Steve Smith gave the presentation about the border fence website and said it's about to undergo some changes. They're looking for ways to post more data about border security.

When asked about how much money he would like to raise, Smith replied, "Somebody asked me that and I said as much as possible and they said can you quantify that and I said how does $50 million dollars sound at some point in time there's no one magic number."

Supporters say the goal of the fence project is to close gaps used by smugglers and illegal immigrants.

Critics say the fence project is both a piecemeal approach to border security and unrealistic, when you consider the billions of dollars it would cost to fence off the border completely.

