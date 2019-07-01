Authorities in London are investigating after a body, believed to be that of a Kenyan stowaway, was found in the backyard of a home over the weekend after likely falling from the landing gear of a plane passing over.

Metropolitan Police were called to a residence on Offerton Road in Clapham Sunday at around 3:39 p.m. after the body was discovered in a garden, police said in a press release.

Authorities responded to the scene with the London Ambulance Service but the man was found dead upon arrival.

Police have yet to identify the man but have said that he was likely a Kenyan stowaway who had hidden inside the landing gear of a Kenya Airways Flight set to land at Heathrow Airport, just six miles from where the body was located.

Once the plane landed, officials found food and water inside the landing gear compartment.

Kenya Airports Authority tweeted about the incident confirming that it is working with South London police to investigate the matter which involved one of its flights that departed from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

“All relevant security organs at JKIA have been informed, a joint investigation team has been constituted & is investigating the incident. We wish to reiterate that Safety & Security is a priority at our airports & this incident is being treated with the seriousness it deserves,” the agency said.

A man who was sunbathing in the yard at the time, identified as John Baldock, a software engineer in his 20s, was reportedly so traumatized by the scene he was “unable to speak” from the shock, The Sun reported.

Another neighbor told the outlet that impact was so great, “it shook” the house.

“I thought my house was falling down.”

Metropolitan Police have said the death was not being treated as suspicious. It was not clear if the man was dead before the fall or as a result of it.

His cause of death and identity will come following a post-mortem examination, officials said.