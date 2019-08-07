Bodies of Canadian fugitive murder suspects believed found, Canadian police announce

The bodies of two Canadian men suspected of killing three people in July, including an American tourist and her Australian boyfriend, are believed to have been found, police announced Wednesday.

A manhunt had been underway for nearly a month for two suspects, Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18. They had been wanted in connection with the deaths of American Chynna Deese, 24, her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, 23, and a Vancouver man, Leonard Dyck.

