Biden-Harris envoy accused of pressuring Israeli lawmakers to drop bill banning terror-linked UN agency

As the Israeli Knesset prepares to debate legislation aimed at severing ties with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), U.S. pressure on Israeli lawmakers is said to be mounting against the bill.

Fox News Digital has learned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders, including Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Avigdor Lieberman, have received requests from U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew to halt the proposed laws.

The current legislation seeks to end all relations between UNRWA and the Jewish state, including diplomatic visas granted to UNRWA workers and other services provided by the State of Israel.

"There is a difference between dialogue and pressure," Yulia Malinovsky said about the alleged interference from the ambassador. Malinovsky is a Knesset member from the Yisrael Beiteinu party and one of the authors of the legislation.

She told Fox News Digital, "UNRWA is a terrorist organization, and Hamas is an integral part of it. Its existence perpetuates the conflict."

She expressed commitment to ensuring the legislation moves forward, claiming, "Around half of UNRWA employees are affiliated with Hamas, and the first weapons found in UNRWA were back in 2014. They were involved in the October 7 Massacre. This agency is part of the problem perpetuating the status of refugees to benefit its workers."

The Biden administration sent a letter to Israeli leaders last week demanding that Israel take steps within 30 days to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza or risk the supply of U.S. weapons to Israel, according to a copy of the letter published by Axios. In the letter, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed that passing the law against UNRWA would be devastating for the humanitarian effort in the Gaza Strip at a critical time and would prevent education and welfare services for tens of thousands of Palestinians in Jerusalem.

They emphasized this could also constitute a violation of U.S. laws.

"As a matter of policy, we do not comment on private diplomatic conversations," a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital regarding telephone calls said to have been made by the U.S. ambassador to Israeli politicians.

However, the spokesperson noted the involvement of UNRWA personnel on Oct. 7 was "reprehensible," leading the U.S. to halt funding and "calling for those involved to be held accountable and for UNRWA reforms to address serious concerns about its facilities and personnel being involved in terrorist activities.

"At the same time," they added, "UNRWA provides vital services in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Jordan — including humanitarian assistance, health benefits and sanitation. Pending legislation would make it impossible for UNRWA to operate and would leave a vacuum that Israel would then be responsible for filling. Adding to the humanitarian crisis that already exists would undermine stability and security for Israel and the region."

Earlier this month at the U.N. Security Council, U.S. Ambassador to the world body Linda Thomas-Greenfield made clear the Biden Administration's concerns over the pending legislation, telling council members that, "We are following with deep concern the Israeli legislative proposal that could alter UNRWA’s legal status, hindering its ability to communicate with Israeli officials, and removing privileges and immunities afforded to U.N. organizations and personnel around the globe."

These concerns follow mounting criticism from various countries and the United Nations, which has blamed Israel for a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where nearly 2 million people have been displaced since the war began.

Despite U.S. pressure, opposition leader Yair Lapid said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "UNRWA played an active role in the brutal massacre on October 7. From its institutions, terrorist attacks against Israel were launched, hostages were held, and young women were raped."

Lapid has supported the closure of UNRWA since 2013, maintaining his position amid diplomatic pressure.

Avigdor Lieberman, head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, also made his stance clear after the issue was brought up by the U.S. ambassador, telling Fox News Digital, "Messages were received, but I firmly refuse. This law is critical for Israel’s security, and it will be brought forward."

He expressed full support for his party member's initiative, reiterating that the law aims to disconnect Israel from an organization linked to terrorism.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's office told Fox News Digital it was confirmed that "the proposed law has not been taken off the table and is being discussed in the Knesset."

The Israeli Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, stated in a discussion last week in the Knesset that "UNRWA is a threat to Israel's national security."

Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) and a retired lieutenant colonel from the IDF, said, "As an Israeli, I fail to comprehend Israel's policy or lack thereof towards the organization. Legislators and diplomats raise concerns about why they donate money to UNRWA, allow personnel to be sent and grant diplomatic protection. This Israeli legislation is the bare minimum required.

"Eventually, for a better reality in the Middle East, UNRWA needs to be dismantled in its entirety from Gaza and all other places of activity."

The parents of Yonatan Samerano, whose son's body is being held in Gaza by Hamas terrorists said in a statement, "In recent days, there has been pressure from the U.S. on members of the government to oppose the bill by Yulia Malinovsky, Dan Illouz and Yoav Bismuth to expel UNRWA from Israel."

The statement from Kobi and Eilat Samerano continued. "We call on all government members to urgently pass the law in the Knesset. Otherwise, you are complicit in the kidnapping of our son, Yonatan Samerano, who was abducted by a UNRWA employee. Over a hundred UNRWA employees participated in the massacre on that cursed day, and your surrender to diplomatic pressure makes you accomplices to the massacre."

Although supporters of the legislation are from different political parties, some members of the Israeli government have expressed hesitance about passing the legislation, labeling it "extreme" and suggesting it be delayed until after the upcoming U.S. elections.