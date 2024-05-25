Biden admin urges China show to 'restraint' in Taiwan as former Navy captain warns CCP 'preparing for war'

The Biden administration is warning China to "act with restraint" after the CCP-controlled Chinese military ran provocative military drills near Taiwan on Friday.

Dozens of Chinese navy vessels and warplanes were spotted off the coast of Taiwan on Friday, according to Taiwanese military officials. 49 Chinese warplanes and 19 navy vessels were counted in total.

Taiwanese officials reported that 35 of the Chinese planes flew across the median line in the Taiwan Strait, which is considered the de-facto boundary between the two countries.

In a statement published on Saturday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the U.S. is "deeply concerned" over the military drills.

"We are monitoring PRC activities closely and coordinating with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns," the statement read. "We strongly urge Beijing to act with restraint."

"Using a normal, routine, and democratic transition as an excuse for military provocations risks escalation and erodes longstanding norms that for decades have maintained peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is critical for regional and global security and prosperity and a matter of international concern," Miller added.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin blasted the U.S.'s previous calls for restraint in response to past military drills.

"[The U.S.] is in no position to make such irresponsible remarks," Wang was quoted as saying.

The drills come as tensions continue to intensify in the region. Former Taiwanese navy captain Lu Li Shih told Sky News that China is "preparing for war."

"China is preparing for war based on the number of military ships and the hiring of new recruits. It's all for self-defense, and Taiwan," the former captian said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.