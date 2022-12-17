Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

Berlin aquarium bursts: Official reveals 'first indications' of what caused massive rupture

Reynolds Polymer Technology, US company that helped construct the aquarium, sends investigative team to assess incident

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
46-foot Berlin aquarium holding 1,500 fish bursts, 2 injured Video

46-foot Berlin aquarium holding 1,500 fish bursts, 2 injured

Video shows the aftermath of a 46-foot cylindrical aquarium holding 1,500 fish that burst inside a Berlin hotel, injuring two and flooding the building. (Iva Yudinski via Storyful)

An official in Germany is speculating that the rupture of a 46-foot aquarium in Berlin is the result of "material fatigue."

A massive aquarium in a downtown Berlin hotel burst Friday, releasing 264,000 gallons of water and 1,500 fish and injuring two people. 

People gather on the top of the AquaDom aquarium at the Sea Life tourist attraction in Berlin, July 27, 2015. 

People gather on the top of the AquaDom aquarium at the Sea Life tourist attraction in Berlin, July 27, 2015.  (Joerg Carstensen via DPA)

Top Berlin security official Iris Spranger told the German press that authorities are saying "first indications point to material fatigue." 

However, no official cause has yet been determined. 

Reynolds Polymer Technology, a U.S. company that helped build the massive tank of water, has sent an envoy to Germany for an investigation of the incident.

The AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin is seen in a before and after split image. The cylinder burst Dec. 16, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video. 

The AquaDom aquarium in central Berlin is seen in a before and after split image. The cylinder burst Dec. 16, 2022, in this still image obtained from a social media video.  (REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo | Niklas Scheele/via REUTERS)

The spill in the lobby of the Radisson Blu caused a wave of debris to sweep the hotel shortly before 6 a.m. local time, and rescue dogs are combing the area to make sure no one was caught under the wreckage. 

The tank was the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium and was dubbed the "AquaDom," which held 80 different types of tropical fish, including blue tang and clownfish — most of which are believed to have perished in the accident.

A dead fish lies in the debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on Dec. 16, 2022, in Berlin.

A dead fish lies in the debris in front of the Radisson Blu hotel, where a huge aquarium located in the hotel's lobby burst on Dec. 16, 2022, in Berlin. (JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Some 300 guests staying at the Radisson Blu were forced to evacuate Friday morning. 

The tank, which had become a tourist attraction with a 10-minute elevator ride through it, was first built in 2003 and modernized in 2020.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com