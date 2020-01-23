Belgium escapee sends 'Greetings from Thailand' postcard to prison directors

A prisoner who busted out of a facility in Belgium apparently is now living in a much warmer location.

Oualid Sekkaki, the only inmate who hasn’t been captured yet out of a group of five that escaped Turnhout prison last December, is believed to have sent a “Greetings from Thailand” postcard that arrived in the prison management’s mailbox this week, The Brussels Times reports.

“The letter was addressed to the three directors,” a guard at the prison was quoted as telling the Het Laatste Nieuws newspaper. “In the envelope was his prison badge and a postcard with [the words] ‘Greetings from Thailand'.”

Sekkaki was serving time at the prison after being convicted of attempted home invasion and trafficking 25,000 ecstasy pills, the newspaper adds.

Three of the inmates who escaped Turnhout with him on Dec. 19 by climbing over a wall and into a getaway car were captured the next day, according to The Brussels Times. The fourth escapee was tracked down in the Netherlands on Jan. 5.

And it’s not the first time a Sekkaki has fled custody.

Oualid’s brother, Ashraf, escaped the Turnhout facility in 2003 and used a hijacked helicopter to flee a prison in Bruges in 2010, The Brussels Times reports.

Turnhout prison management is said to have informed police about the latest developments surrounding Oualid.