Bear leaves Ontario home hungry after breaking in to find pizza

An Ontario black bear left a local home empty-pawed when it couldn’t find any leftover pizza.

A video captured by the Candian home owners’ security cameras and shared with UPI.com, showed the creature break in through an unlocked front door and rummage through three pizza boxes on the floor. The bear eventually gave up and turned around to exit back through the entrance.

No one appeared to be in that part of the house at the time.

RED-WINGED BLACKBIRD PHOTOGRAPHED HITCHING RIDE ON BALD EAGLE’S BACK

THIS PARROT BEAT 21 HARVARD STUDENTS IN A CLASSIC MEMORY GAME

Sean Atkinson, who owns the property, said the incident should serve as a reminder not to leave discarded food or garbage out in the area, as it can attract wildlife, like hungry bears.

Bears, according to the National Park Service, can smell roughly seven times greater than a bloodhound can. And data shows there are between 75,000 and 100,000 black bears in Ontario, which can weigh up to 500 pounds and reach up to 80 inches nose-to-tail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the U.S., a 19-year-old California woman was also the subject of a bear encounter when she woke up to an unprovoked attack after falling asleep in her backyard. Earlier this year in Tennessee two women vacationing had several pounds of candy stolen by four bears.