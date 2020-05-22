Bank president, second survivor are pulled from wreckage of Pakistan plane crash

New footage and images show the incredible moment that survivors were pulled from the airplane crash in Pakistan.

Photos show Bank of Punjab president Zafar Masood and at least one other passenger, identified as Muhammad Zubair, after they were freed from the smoldering wreckage. The survivors sat at the front of the plane, which may have contributed to their survival.

Footage shows a number of locals carrying Masood, their arms like a stretcher, stumbling over the wreckage as they struggled to keep him from falling.

“Thank you so much. God has been merciful,” Masood said, according to officials who spoke to him in the hospital after the crash.

A Pakistan International Airlines flight smashed into a residential area in Karachi on Friday following engine failure. The civil aviation authority said the pilot called in a mayday saying that he had lost an engine. He was attempting to land when the plane crashed.

The airport in the northeastern city of Lahore, where the flight originated, initially said there were 107 people on board but that number was later revised down to 91 passengers and seven crew members. Spokesman Abdul Sattar Kokhar said the discrepancy was due to confusion in the chaotic aftermath of the crash.

The mayor of Karachi initially reported that everyone had died on impact, but officials later reported that at least two people had survived.

The military quickly was sent to the scene, according to a series of tweets from a spokesperson for Pakistan's armed forces.

"Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration. Details to follow," the first tweet read.

