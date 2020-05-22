Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan
Pakistan International Airlines plane with 107 on board crashes in Karachi: officials

Chris Irvine
By Chris Irvine | Fox News
A Pakistan International Airlines plane carrying 107 people has crashed in Karachi on a flight from Lahore, according to officials.

The Airbus A320 was flying to Jinnah International Airport, one of the country's busiest airports. It was toward the end of a routine 90-minute flight, when it crashed on approach for landing.

Rescue workers spray water on the part of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22, 2020. - A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in the southern city of Karachi on May 22, the country's aviation authority said.  (AFP via Getty)

There were no immediate reports on the number of casualties. The plane was carrying 99 passengers and eight crew members, according to Abdul Sattar Kokhar, spokesman for the country's civil aviation authority.

Pictures and video on social media showed smoke billowing from the crash site.

The military quickly was sent to the scene, according to a series of tweets from a spokesperson for Pakistan's armed forces.

"Army Quick Reaction Force & Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops reached incident site for relief and rescue efforts alongside civil administration. Details to follow," the first tweet read.

A second one said: "Update #PIA Incident: Pak Army Aviation helicopters flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts."

PIA grounded flights in March because of coronavirus, but began limited services again on May 16.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

