B-2 stealth bomber flies just 60 feet above impressed plane spotters' heads

Plane spotters were left in awe at the world's most expensive and secretive plane - while it soared just 60 feet over their heads.

Three United States Air Force B-2 stealth bombers are in the U.K. after crossing the Atlantic to take part in a European training mission.

The aircraft were photographed by Steve King, 37, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, when they returned from a training exercise in Iceland.

US F-15S NEARLY COLLIDED WITH SKYDIVERS AT 350MPH OVER BRITISH AIRSPACE: REPORT

He perched on a hill at the start of the runway, to catch them from underneath when they came into land on Wednesday.

The most expensive and secretive planes to ever be made, the B-2 bombers are worth $2.1 billion each.

Steve, a bank office worker, from Swindon said: "They come down pretty low and are pretty loud. I thought I would opt for a different approach by getting the other spotters in the photo."

US AIR FORCE BUILDS FIRST B-21 RAIDER 'TEST' STEALTH BOMBER

The B-2 pilots and support staff are from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

They are in the U.K. for a short deployment to show American strength and to support NATO and its partners in Europe, it has been reported.

RAF Fairford has long been an important strategic base for American forces.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

During the last B-2 deployment the planes were involved in bombing raids in the Middle East.