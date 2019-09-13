Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

B-2 stealth bomber flies just 60 feet above impressed plane spotters' heads

SWNS
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Plane spotters were left in awe at the world's most expensive and secretive plane - while it soared just 60 feet over their heads.

Three United States Air Force B-2 stealth bombers are in the U.K. after crossing the Atlantic to take part in a European training mission.

The aircraft were photographed by Steve King, 37, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, when they returned from a training exercise in Iceland.

US F-15S NEARLY COLLIDED WITH SKYDIVERS AT 350MPH OVER BRITISH AIRSPACE: REPORT

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Stealth Bomber comes in to land at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire on September 11th. 

The Northrop Grumman B-2 Stealth Bomber comes in to land at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire on September 11th.  (SWNS)

He perched on a hill at the start of the runway, to catch them from underneath when they came into land on Wednesday.

The most expensive and secretive planes to ever be made, the B-2 bombers are worth $2.1 billion each.

Steve, a bank office worker, from Swindon said: "They come down pretty low and are pretty loud. I thought I would opt for a different approach by getting the other spotters in the photo."

US AIR FORCE BUILDS FIRST B-21 RAIDER 'TEST' STEALTH BOMBER

The B-2 pilots and support staff are from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri.

The aircraft were photographed by Steve King, 37, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, when they returned from a training exercise in Iceland.

The aircraft were photographed by Steve King, 37, at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, when they returned from a training exercise in Iceland. (SWNS)

They are in the U.K. for a short deployment to show American strength and to support NATO and its partners in Europe, it has been reported.

RAF Fairford has long been an important strategic base for American forces.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

During the last B-2 deployment the planes were involved in bombing raids in the Middle East.