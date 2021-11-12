Austrian brothel offering free entry, private sessions for those who get vaccinated on-site

A brothel in Austria is offering incentives for unvaccinated residents in the European country, granting free entry and private sessions for those who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, FunPalast, a brothel located in Vienna, "offers clients a 30-minute session in the sexual 'sauna club' with the 'lady of their choice' if they get the vaccine at the on-site clinic."

The project began this month in an effort to boost revenue for the business after the COVID-19 pandemic affected its clientele totals and to increase vaccination rates across the country.

AUSTRIA SET TO IMPOSE NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN FOR UNVACCINATED

According to recent data provided by Our World in Data, nearly 67% of Austria's population is partially or fully vaccinated.

Daily Mail's report on the matter also stated that boys as young as 14-years-old, so long as they are with an adult, are permitted to use the clinic. The report also said women are being encouraged to visit the brothel to coordinate with Austria's equality laws.

In an interview with NBC News, Christoph Lielacher, FunPalast's chief executive, said the effort started as a clever "marketing idea," but has become an "absolutely serious" operation.

"We have a perfect vaccination line. We have two doctors, we have nurses...We have a room where you are vaccinated and afterwards, we have a room where you can sit down or lie down, so it's not a joke. It's a perfect line for vaccination," he said.

The Austrian government is meeting over the weekend with the intent of imposing a nationwide lockdown on unvaccinated citizens, and at least two provinces are slated to be under such orders starting Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said Friday that he and regional leaders would get together on Sunday to discuss the plans, and that "The aim is very clear: that we give the green light this Sunday for a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated," the Associated Press reported.

Fox News reached out to the brothel for an update on the effort, but did not receive an immediate response.

Fox News' Breck Dumas contributed to this article.