Austrian authorities charge two with blasting Hitler speeches on train intercom

The two are also suspected of being involved in other incidents last week on trains

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Two people in Austria are facing criminal charges for allegedly blasting speeches by Adolf Hitler on the intercom of a train. 

Per APA, an Austrian news agency, the train was running from the westernmost city of Bregenz to the capital of Vienna. 

Authorities said the two suspects, who were not identified, also blasted the "Heil Hitler" Nazi salute via the train's intercom several times on Sunday. The authorities tracked them down by analyzing video from the train cameras. 

Austria trains parked

FILE- Trains are parked at a station in Vienna, Austria, Friday, March 27, 2020. Two suspects are facing criminal charges for blasting Hitler speeches on a train heading to Vienna. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

The suspects are believed to have opened the train conductors' intercom cabins with a key that all train employees own, and then played the recordings, APA reported. Austrian rail operator OeBB confirmed to Agence France-Presse that the two suspects were not employees. 

The two are also suspected of being involved in two other incidents last week on trains running from St. Poelten to Vienna, in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had Nazi connotations.

Hitler was born in Austria in 1889 and became Chancellor of Germany in 1933. Both Austria and Germany have some of the strictest laws in the world concerning Holocaust denial and pro-Nazi activities – both of which are considered criminal offenses. 

